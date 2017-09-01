NEW ORLEANS -- Saints Wide Receiver Willie Snead will miss the first three games of the season, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.
Coach Sean Payton confirmed during a conference call today that Snead will be suspended for three games this season.
“Obviously it’s unfortunate and I think knowing Willie (Snead) it’s a bit surprising and we kind of go from there," Payton said.
When asked if the suspension came from an offseason DUI, Payton said: “That is accurate.”
"This one hurts," said WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton. "Willie Snead is a terrific slot receiver who caught 141 passes over the past two seasons. My guess is that Tommylee Lewis will get that role in the first few games."
Story continues under Mouton analysis
Snead is entering his third season with the Saints. In his rookie year, he put caught 69 passes for 984 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, he caught 72 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.
