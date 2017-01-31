Reports: Curtis Johnson coming back as Saints WR coach

Curtis Johnson (Photo: COURTESY THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Multiple outlets are reporting Tuesday Curtis Johnson, part of Payton's original 2006 staff, is coming back to the Saints.

According to The New Orleans Advocate and ESPN, Payton has re-hired Johnson as the wide receivers coach. Johnson was part of the Super Bowl championship team, but left in 2012 for a spot at Tulane, where he spent four years. His most recent job was with the Chicago Bears, but he left that team Monday.

Johnson and Payton go back together to the early 90s, when Payton was the running backs coach and Johnson coached the wide receivers at San Diego State University.

