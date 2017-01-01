Ryan blasts Saints early, Falcons hang on

ATLANTA — The
Matt Ryan bolstered his case for MVP with four touchdowns passes in the first half, and Atlanta locked up a first-round bye with a 38-32 victory over the
Atlanta is moving into the
Knowing a win got them a week off, the Falcons were a model of efficiency in the first half. They scored touchdowns on all five possessions, gaining 323 yards on 28 plays. Ryan threw TD passes to four different receivers –
The Falcons were finally forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half before adding a field goal to complete the scoring.
Ryan was 17 of 19 for 235 yards in the first half, and chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” echoed throughout the Georgia Dome after the last two scoring drives. He finished the day 27 of 36 for 331 yards.
