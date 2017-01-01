Ryan blasts Saints early, Falcons hang on

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) for a short gain in the first quarter of their game at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — The sure know how to throw a goodbye party.

Matt Ryan bolstered his case for MVP with four touchdowns passes in the first half, and Atlanta locked up a first-round bye with a 38-32 victory over the on Sunday in the last regular-season game at the Georgia Dome.

Atlanta is moving into the next season after 25 years in the Georgia Dome. But it will host at least one more game in its old house – its first postseason appearance in three years, no less – and an ad for playoff tickets drew big cheers when it appeared on the video boards early in the fourth quarter.

Knowing a win got them a week off, the Falcons were a model of efficiency in the first half. They scored touchdowns on all five possessions, gaining 323 yards on 28 plays. Ryan threw TD passes to four different receivers – , , and – with breaking free for a 75-yard scoring run for the other score.

The Falcons were finally forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half before adding a field goal to complete the scoring.

Ryan was 17 of 19 for 235 yards in the first half, and chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” echoed throughout the Georgia Dome after the last two scoring drives. He finished the day 27 of 36 for 331 yards.