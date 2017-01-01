WWL
Ryan blasts Saints early, Falcons hang on

Nancy Armour / USA Today , WWL 7:28 PM. CST January 01, 2017

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons sure know how to throw a goodbye party.

Matt Ryan bolstered his case for MVP with four touchdowns passes in the first half, and Atlanta locked up a first-round bye with a 38-32 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the last regular-season game at the Georgia Dome.

Atlanta is moving into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season after 25 years in the Georgia Dome. But it will host at least one more game in its old house – its first postseason appearance in three years, no less – and an ad for playoff tickets drew big cheers when it appeared on the video boards early in the fourth quarter.

Knowing a win got them a week off, the Falcons were a model of efficiency in the first half. They scored touchdowns on all five possessions, gaining 323 yards on 28 plays. Ryan threw TD passes to four different receivers – Tevin Coleman, Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy – with Devonta Freeman breaking free for a 75-yard scoring run for the other score.

The Falcons were finally forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half before adding a field goal to complete the scoring.

Ryan was 17 of 19 for 235 yards in the first half, and chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” echoed throughout the Georgia Dome after the last two scoring drives. He finished the day 27 of 36 for 331 yards.


