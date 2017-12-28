Saints' Alvin Kamara fined for red cleats in win over Falcons

Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara posted a photo over social media on Thursday of a fine letter from the NFL that comes as a result of him wearing red, holiday-themed cleats in the Saints' Christmas Eve win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Kamara posted a picture of the fine letter with a "Tis the season" caption.

Before he received the letter, he told reporters of a likely forthcoming fine by the league Sunday: "I’m going to make a GoFundMe — yeah, I’m getting fined — and whatever the fine is, I’m going to pay the fine and the rest I’m going to donate to a charity. Simple as that."

Kamara, who added he'll "start the (GoFundMe page) later," said he had no regrets about wearing red cleats.

"Yeah it was worth it," he told reporters on Sunday. "We were just talking about the NFL not being a Grinch. We need them to just leave us alone."

‘‘Tis the season 🤷🏾‍♂️. I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol pic.twitter.com/ZtIapZoWmt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 28, 2017

Kamara did not disclose the amount he was fined, but uniform violations typically cost $6,076 for the first offense and $12,154 for any subsequent infractions, per NFL guidelines.

Messages made by USA TODAY Sports on Thursday morning to the NFL regarding the fine were not immediately returned.

