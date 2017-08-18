Saints bounce back against Chargers in second joint practice

(Photo: Adam Ney, WWL-TV)

COSTA MESA, Cali. -- After a brutal first day in California, the Saints bounced back against the Los Angeles Chargers in their second joint-practice. Here are sport reporter Leslie Spoon's notes on the day.

- Friday's practice was helmets and shorts.

- David Onyemata & Josh Hill returned to practice. Nick Underhill with our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, reporting Hill was sick Thursday.

- Coby Fleener missed practice again

- Zach Strief, Travaris Cadet & Ted Ginn did not practice, they rehabbed on the sideline.

- After being dominated by the Chargers on Thursday, there was no clear "winner" in Friday's joint practice. The Saints completed more plays, made more stops, it was crisper.

- Early 7-on-7, Drew Bree's went 3-for-5 with a pass batted away from Michael Thomas by Jason Verrett, a completion to Snead, a completion to Thomas, a longer completion to Thomas (very nice catch in coverage), Brees was sacked, Brees incompletion.

- Chase Daniel was 6-for-6. He signed a 1-year deal with the Saints because he still believes he can be a starter somewhere, he showed he can today with a nice practice.

- Later in 7-on-7 redzone work: Daniel had a touchdown toss to Tommy Lee Lewis who continues to state his case for making this team. Brees and Thomas hooked up for 2 touchdowns, Mark Ingram dropped a Brees touchdown pass at the goal line.

- Bryce Harris played Right Tackle in Strief's absence.

- Adrian Peterson had a couple of impressive runs today in team work, with quick cuts. He was definitely the highlight both days for the Saints. The crowd roared every time he touched the ball.

- Marshon Lattimore had a PBU off Phillip Rivers, he also had a pick off Cardale Jones. His teammates raved about his talent after practice.

- Later in team work, a high/bad snap to Brees lead the an incompletion. Josh LeRibeous was working on snapping after practice.

- In that same series, Brees connected with Thomas in a great catch over the middle in coverage.

- In redzone work, Rivers was sacked by Vonn Bell and Alex Okafor. It was harder for the Chargers to make plays today. There wasn't as much cheering in the chargers sideline today.

- Funny side note: One of the referees working the joint practices pulled up in a corvette. It's a difficult job, but it seems they're compensated well!

