Saints bring training camp back to Metairie

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (left) watches a passing drill during a morning training camp practice at the team training facility.

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints will stay home this summer and host their training camp in Metairie.

According to a release by the organization, training camp will begin in late July and practices will be open to the public.

The Saints last trained in Metairie in 2013, but left home the following off season to train at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The team will announce their full training camp schedule later this spring.

"Our entire organization is excited to be returning to hold training camp at our facility in Metairie in 2017," said Saints Owner Tom Benson. "This will be a great opportunity for our passionate fans from throughout the Gulf South to be able to experience the fun, excitement and interaction of Saints training camp as our team prepares for what we expect to be a very exciting season."

