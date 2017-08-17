Saints camp notes: Saints struggle in joint practice with Charges

(Photo: Adam Ney, WWL-TV)

COSTA MESA, Cali. -- The Saints and Charges held a joint practice in full pads Thursday, and Drew Brees needed that protection. Here are Sports Reporter Leslie Spoon's observations from the day.

- There were about 2,500 fans at the practice with a large chunk on Saints fans. Drew Brees and Adrian Peterson, among others, took time to sign autographs after practice

- Max Unger was dresses in full pads. He did some snapping drills early but did not participate in team work

- Marshon Lattimore doesn't appear to have much rust to shake off, nor does he appear to be favoring a knee injury that held him out of practice for almost two weeks. He worked out with the second string today during team drills

- Among this missing practice. David Onyemata and Travaris Cadet were here but not in pads. Coby Fleener, Josh Hill, Ted Ginn and Stephone Anthony were not in attendance

- There was 1-on-1s going on split up among 4 groups on 2 different fields. I watched the Chargers' WRs vs. the Saints DBs, and the Saints dominated, however that did not carry over to team play

- In 7-on-7s, the Chargers were 14/14 completions. Phillip Rivers hit Antonio Gates over Alex Anzalone in the end one for a touchdown. Then Rivers hooked up with Austin Ekeler over Ken Crawley for the score. Ekeler is a RB so it seems the td would have been Anzalone's fault

- In team work Brees was sacked at least 3 times. Brees had a tipped pass that was intercepted, Chase Daniel also had an interception. Joey Boss is the real deal giving the Saints o-line fits

- One of the few Saints highlights came from Adrian Peterson. He hit a hole, then literally pushed the pile until he hit paydirt

- The Saints/Chargers Friday joint practice will be lighter in helmets and shorts

