Saints end draft with another defensive end … instead of starting there

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints finished their 2017 draft Saturday the way many thought they should have started - with a defensive end.

The Saints selected defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad of Miami with the 12th pick of the sixth round and the 196th pick overall after taking defensive end Trey Hendrickson of Florida Atlantic with their last pick Friday night - the 39th of the third round and 103rd overall. New Orleans did not have a seventh round pick as it traded that Friday.

"A lot of times your priority might not come to you in the first round," Saints coach Sean Payton said Saturday afternoon at the team's facility concerning the defensive end position. "Cornerback was a must position, so we were able to do that. Managing that board and making sure you get that value is extremely important."

The Saints took the No. 1 rated cornerback in the draft with their 11th pick of the first round on Thursday night when they selected Marshon Lattimore from Ohio State, and they took one of the highest rated offensive tackles with their No. 32 pick of the first round when they took Ryan Ramczyk from Wisconsin.





Muhammad (6-3, 253) sacked the quarterback five times in the 2015 season with 8.5 stops for losses, but he sat out the 2016 season because he was dismissed from the Miami program after an NCAA investigation gleaned that he had accepted benefits against NCAA rules from a luxury rental car company in Miami. And that was after he was suspended from the team for the 2014 season after an altercation following the Hurricanes' spring game the previous spring. He was the 32nd ranked defensive end in the draft by NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier of WWL Radio in New Orleans.

"Certainly, he made some mistakes, but they were ones we were comfortable with," Payton said. "This guy made some mistakes, but he's been a real good teammate and a guy the coaches felt strongly about. When you talk to the school, they had a strong opinion about his football makeup. This is a guy that loves football. He's a pressure player. He's physical. He was heavily recruited to Miami."

Payton, who has always focused on the offensive side of the ball as a coach, appeared very excited about the selection of elusive running back/kick returner Alvin Kamara (5-10, 215) of Tennessee in the third round Friday via the Saints trading a second round pick in 2018 to San Francisco and their seventh-round pick Saturday to move up in the third round for the 49ers' No. 3 pick in that round and No. 67 overall.

Kamara is in the mold of former Saints backs Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles - two players with which Payton built some of the best NFL offenses over the years with New Orleans.

"We just had real high grades on this player," Payton said. "Our vision is crystal clear on him. We know exactly how we're going to play him and know what his strengths are. This year's three is worth next year's two in that kind of trade. It was pretty easy. We felt there was tremendous value in that acquisition."

The Saints selected six players in all. After Lattimore and Ramczyk in the first round Thursday night, they took safety Marcus Williams of Utah with the 10th pick of the second round before Kamara in the third. Later in the third round, New Orleans took linebacker Alex Anzalone of Florida with the 12th pick of the round and 76th selection overall before taking Hendrickson in the third round and finally Muhammad on Saturday.

"We're excited about how things fell," Payton said.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis echoed Payton's statement about not liking the defensive ends that were available in the early rounds more than the players they took.

"There were guys that we had our eye on, and man they started going," Loomis said. "And it seemed like the guys that we talked about and the value that we wanted, they just weren't there with each pick. And so it's just the way it fell. It is not that we are not looking. It just hasn't fallen to the point that we really feel good about taking a particular player at a particular spot. You cannot force those things."

