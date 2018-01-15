WWL
Saints fans brave the cold to welcome their team home

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 7:45 AM. CST January 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - The Who Dat Nation was stunned after Sunday’s last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But their spirit is still strong.

Saints fans stayed up late and waited in near-freezing temperatures to welcome their team home. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the team drove past crowds holding signs that said “Thank You” and “Love you Marcus.”

Players shared their appreciation to fans on social media:

“Touched by everyone who braved the cold and greeted us at the airport,” Landon Turner tweeted. “Best fans in the world.”

“Long night ahead but go the Whodats that were ready greeting us right when we got off the plane,” Cameron Jordan tweeted. “Thank you for riding wit us heavy thank you for the LOVE #whodat”

