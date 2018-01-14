Saints fans react to heartbreaking loss to the Vikings

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans were in shock at Tracey’s Bar in the Irish Channel.



They looked stunned and shocked after Stefon Diggs of the Vikings scored a touchdown in the last play of the game.



"It's a rough loss. It's a rough one. That was such a great comeback in the second half, and the last play of the game like that it's just takes your heart out," Saints fan Paul Herring said.

Fans simply could not believe the dream of returning to the Super Bowl is now over.

"How do you not have properly form tackling? If you're looking up, oh he's in the air, I'll grab his leg he'll sweep and he'll go down to the ground and we'll win the game," one Saints fan said.

Earlier in the game after the second half, fans still had hope despite the Saints being down by 17 points.



The Saints came back with three touchdowns, but the dream of defeating the Vikings quickly came to a shattering end after the last play of the game and game clock dwindled down to zero.

In the meantime though, Saints fan recover from the stinging loss and look forward to the next season.

"There's a lot of young guys out there. Next year is going to be a good year," one optimistic Saints fan said.



© 2018 WWL-TV