Saints fans turn out for first day of mini-camp in Metairie

METAIRIE -- The first Saints mini camp started today and fans from across the Gulf Coast came to check out the team.

Some arrived before the crack of dawn to make sure they would be the first ones to see this year's team in action at mini-camp.

"We have a competition between ourselves to see who would come out first and we've been doing it for the last few years," Willie Chess said.

Some came from as far as Texas to see the Black and Gold get ready for the 2017-18 season.

"I've never been, I've seen it and I decided it was something I'd try," Adam Brunner said.

Despite the reason, everyone took out their phones to grab pictures of the big names, like Adrian Peterson wearing jersey 28, as well the captain, Drew Brees.

One fan came prepared and bought a Saints flag for more players to sign.

"Mike Thomas, hopefully I can get him, some of the new rookies we signed like Lattimore and a couple of other people," Chess said.

While the Who Dat nation only got a first glimpse of what's to come this coming season, many fans are thinking Super Bowl.

"All the way, I want to beat the New England Patriots, bold prediction," Eddie Kassing, another Saints fan said.

