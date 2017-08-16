Saints fire 2 team doctors after finding out Delvin Breaux has fracture

Delvin Breaux at training camp. Photo: Derek Hingle / USA Today Sports

The Saints have fired two members of their medical team after the club learned that often-injured defensive back Delvin Breaux has been suffering from a fractured fibula,that was apparently initially diagnosed as a 'contusion,' head coach Sean Payton confirmed after Wednesday's practice.



Payton said the timetable for Breaux's return is about six weeks. Breaux will have surgery this week.

Download the Bless You Boys App - Channel 4's app for Saints news. iPhone /Android

It was reported this week that the Saints were disillusioned with Breaux and perhaps looking to move him following a series of injuries. However, coach Sean Payton offered no comment on the team's position on Breaux, rather saying only that he wouldn't discuss the reports.

© 2017 WWL-TV