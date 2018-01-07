WWL
Saints' guard Andrus Peat questionable to return after being carted off field

WWLTV 5:19 PM. CST January 07, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints guard Andrus Peat was carted off for a shin injury during the second quarter of the Saints playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.

An aircast was put on Peat's left leg before he was carted off the field. He is listed as questionable to return to the game.

Sources later confirmed that Peat suffered a broken fibula. 

Peat is one of only six collegiate offensive tackles selected in the Saints in the first round, according to the New Orleans Saints website.

