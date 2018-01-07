Saints' guard Andrus Peat suffers broken fibula during playoff game

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints guard Andrus Peat was carted off for a shin injury during the second quarter of the Saints playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.

An aircast was put on Peat's left leg before he was carted off the field. He was listed as questionable to return to the game.

Andrus Peat is questionable to return with a shin injury - Senio Kelemete doing a good job in his place right now — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) January 7, 2018

Sources later confirmed that Peat suffered a broken fibula.

Latest on Peat. Broken fibula per Ian Rapoport. https://t.co/x64Vphb3Sr — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 7, 2018

Peat is one of only six collegiate offensive tackles selected in the Saints in the first round, according to the New Orleans Saints website.

