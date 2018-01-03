Saints' Kamara selected as Rookie of the Week 7th time this season

Photo credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: WWL)



NEW ORLEANS – Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been selected as the Rookie of the Week for the seventh time this season, the team announced on Wednesday.



Kamara scored a 106-yard kickoff return during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His second touchdown of the game was a 7-yard run.



The running back had 283 all-purpose yards, with 44 rushing yards and 84 yards receiving.



Kamara’s latest selection for the award marks the 11th time a Saints player was selected as Rookie of the Week during the 16-week regular season.



Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has previously been selected as Rookie of the Week for a total of four times this season.



