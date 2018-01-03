WWL
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Saints' Kamara selected as Rookie of the Week 7th time this season

Alicia Serrano, WWLTV 6:17 PM. CST January 03, 2018


NEW ORLEANS – Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been selected as the Rookie of the Week for the seventh time this season, the team announced on Wednesday. 

Kamara scored a 106-yard kickoff return during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His second touchdown of the game was a 7-yard run. 

The running back had 283 all-purpose yards, with 44 rushing yards and 84 yards receiving. 

Kamara’s latest selection for the award marks the 11th time a Saints player was selected as Rookie of the Week during the 16-week regular season. 

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has previously been selected as Rookie of the Week for a total of four times this season. 
 

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories