Saints long snapper Dorenbos needs immediate heart surgery

he New Orleans Saints have announced that the team's new long snapper - Jon Dorenbos - has been found to have an aortic aneurysm and will need immediate surgery.
He is being placed on the non-football injury list and is likely out for the season. At 37 years of age, it is also likely career threatening.
The condition was discovered during a routine physical exam. Yahoo! Sports quoted Saints head coach Sean Payton as saying that the exam may have saved Dorenbos' life.
Dorenbos is a veteran NFL player who is also known for his ability to perform magic tricks.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs