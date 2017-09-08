Saints long snapper Dorenbos needs immediate heart surgery

Aug 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints long snapper Jon Dorenbos (46) during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

he New Orleans Saints have announced that the team's new long snapper - Jon Dorenbos - has been found to have an aortic aneurysm and will need immediate surgery.

He is being placed on the non-football injury list and is likely out for the season. At 37 years of age, it is also likely career threatening.

The condition was discovered during a routine physical exam. Yahoo! Sports quoted Saints head coach Sean Payton as saying that the exam may have saved Dorenbos' life.



Dorenbos is a veteran NFL player who is also known for his ability to perform magic tricks.

© 2017 WWL-TV