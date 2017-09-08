WWL
Saints long snapper Dorenbos needs immediate heart surgery

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 9:51 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

he New Orleans Saints have announced that the team's new long snapper - Jon Dorenbos - has been found to have an aortic aneurysm and will need immediate surgery.

He is being placed on the non-football injury list and is likely out for the season. At 37 years of age, it is also likely career threatening.

The condition was discovered during a routine physical exam. Yahoo! Sports quoted Saints head coach Sean Payton as saying that the exam may have saved Dorenbos' life.

Dorenbos is a veteran NFL player who is also known for his ability to perform magic tricks.

© 2017 WWL-TV


