Saints look to buck bad draft luck with 5 picks in first three rounds

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis look good right now — before the NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday with the first round.

The team has five selections through the first 103 picks, through just the third round of the draft, which continues with the second and third rounds at 6 p.m. Friday and with the fourth through seventh rounds at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Saints do not have draft history on their side as they have consistently drafted poorly over the years. Exactly zero players remain from Saints drafts in 2012 and 2014. But this year they do at least have the 11th and 32nd picks of the first round, the 10th pick of the second round (42nd overall) and the 12th and 39th selections of the third round (76th and 103rd overall).

"We’ve got five picks in the first three rounds," Loomis said proudly at a press conference at the Saints headquarters Wednesday. "Really excited about that. Excited about having these picks in what we think is a deep draft and looking forward to adding to our roster.”

What could go wrong? Loomis and Payton also see this draft class as crowded so they had trouble getting their pool of players to their typical 100 to 130 total.

"It's been harder to this year," Loomis said. "Because we know it's a deep draft."

Therefore, the Saints will go into round one with an open mind.

"I think it's a pretty wide net," Loomis said. "And I think part of that is that we do have five picks in the first three rounds, and we see it as a real deep draft. And we think we are going to get some really good players - not just at 32 and 42, but in the third round. Those picks as well. So I think it's pretty wide."

There will be a wide selection of LSU players. A record double-digit number of Tigers could be picked, though the Saints have often missed by not taking Tigers.

LSU safety Jamal Adams and tailback Leonard Fournette are both expected to be gone well before the Saints' first pick of the first round at No. 11. LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White of Shreveport is a late first round projection, but he is not expected to be still around when the Saints make their second pick of the first round at 32, which is the final pick of that round. Unless, the Saints get an offer from a team to trade up for a higher pick in the first round on Thursday night. And the Saints need help at cornerback as their desired trade for Malcolm Butler of New England is apparently not working out. Or will it?

"We haven't really had any discussions for quite some time," Loomis said of Butler. "He's their player."

But the phone lines will be open.

"A lot of that is going to happen tonight and tomorrow morning," Loomis said. "There hasn't been anything out of the ordinary. We've talked to a few teams. The feelers will be out there about moving back and moving up. I've had a couple of specific conversations with teams about moving from behind up to our spot (at 11)."

Loomis, as is his custom, was mysterious about what positions the Saints are looking at with high priority, though defensive end is an obvious position of need along with cornerback.

"I would say yes," Loomis said when submitted those two positions. "But just because I feel confident at other positions doesn't mean we won't draft a player for that position. We had Rickey Williams (in 2001), and we drafted Deuce McAllister in the first round at running back. Same thing with Will Smith (in 2004). At the time, defensive end was not a position of need. I feel confident in our starting quarterback (Drew Brees), but that doesn't mean we wouldn't draft a quarterback."

Loomis also admitted that the draft is defense heavy.

"I think primarily defensive players in our view," he said. "I see it as a secondary draft."

That said, Loomis did admit — sort of — that the Saints would likely not be looking to draft a running back as the club just signed veteran Minnesota star back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday to a two-year, $7 million deal.

"In terms of this draft, I don’t know if it will impact it or not. We’ll see how this draft falls. There are a lot of good running backs in this draft," he said, then reversed his field like a good running back can. "Obviously, all things being equal, we’ll probably be less inclined to take a running back.”

Then he reversed again. "But I can't say that until we get into the draft and see who's available and how our draft board looks when it's our turn to pick," he said.

After all, the Saints already have a perceived football sharing issue between Peterson — a sure future Hall of Famer — and returning veteran Mark Ingram. So what's one more?

"Sean mentioned this yesterday. Look, we’ve always had multiple backs," Loomis said. "We’ve always used all the backs on our roster every year. I think he and Mark will complement each other. They’ll carry the load. We’ll see how that evolves over the course of the season, but we’re excited to have him."

Loomis said he and Payton will be looking for impact — immediate and long term, which is what all 31 other NFL teams will also be trying to land over the next three days.

"We hope to get seven starters," Loomis said smiling. "Or seven starter-caliber players."

Seven is the magic number with the Saints. They've finished 7-9 in three straight seasons and four times in five seasons.

"We're looking for guys who can impact our team both this year and in the future," Loomis said. "Some might have the opportunity to impact us right away and hopefully we can get some help right away."

An immediate impact player for the pass rush weak Saints with their 11th pick in the first round could be Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, who had 33 sacks in his career, including 13 last season. If White is no longer around and the Saints are still at 32 in the first round, there will likely still be a few cornerbacks available, such as Gareon Conley of Ohio State and Jalen Tabor of Florida.

Or the Saints could trade that pick for Butler.

"We'll see how that evolves," Loomis said.

