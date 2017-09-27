Saints lose 13,000 Facebook followers

New Orleans Saints players sit during the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints fans are among the more fervent in the league, but thousands of angry fans were also fervent in their displeasure with the team after about a dozen of the team's players sat down for the National Anthem this weekend before the game in Charlotte.



A check of the team's Facebook page showed a loss of more than 13,000 followers on Sept. 25 and 26. The team had lost about 12,000 from Sunday to Sunday. It should be noted that the total is about one-third of one percent of the team's more than 4 million followers.



The Saints loss was the second-highest in the league, according to The New Orleans Advocate, which compiled a list of the 32 teams' Facebook pages over the two days following the protests Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost the most followers on Facebook, (17,400, according to The Advocate). The Steelers entire team, save for one player, Alejandro Villaneuva, remained in the locker room during the anthem rather than coming out and having to make a choice.

A handful of teams had increases, but more than two dozen of the NFL teams lost followers.

The Saints have the Eighth-highest amount of followers in the league, despite being one of the smallest markets.

