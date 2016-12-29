Saints lose yet another cornerback for season

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 17: Ken Crawley #46 of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass to Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – One of the Saints' next men up is down.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ken Crawley suffered a dislocated his knee during practice yesterday and will miss the finale against Atlanta on Sunday, according to a source.

While head coach Sean Payton declined to address Crawley’s injury — or any for that matter — during his Thursday morning conference call, he did discuss Crawley’s impact.

“You count on a player like him to come in and possibly compete, make the roster and very quickly early on he was into the lineup,” Payton said. “He’s smart. He’s another one of those young guys we’re counting on.”

The initial prognosis for Crawley includes a 6- to 8-week recovery.

He unfortunately now becomes the latest in what’s grown into a long line of Saints cornerbacks to suffer season-ending injuries this year. The team had already placed cornerbacks Delvin Breaux, P.J. Williams, Kyle Wilson, Damian Swann and Jimmy Pruitt on injured reserve.

In addition, the position was thinned out, when the club cut Keenan Lewis prior to the start of the season. Lewis had been bothered by a nagging hip injury related to sports hernia. He’s since had surgery and has been rehabbing with the hopes of catching on with another team.

The Saints could clear a roster spot by placing Crawley on injured reserve. However, they’ve given no indication about whether or not that’s even in the cards.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Crawley has served as the Saints’ third cornerback, working behind starters B.W. Webb and Sterling Moore, both of whom were signed during the season, as injuries depleted the secondary.

Crawley will finish his rookie season with 43 tackles, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble.

(© 2016 WWL)