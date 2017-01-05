Saints make quite the statement, firing five assistant coaches

11022012-joe-vitt-saints.jpg (Photo: WWL)

SAINTS PART WAYS WITH FIVE ASSISTANTS - NEW ORLEANS – With the dismissal of five assistant coaches Thursday, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and the organization seem to have made quite a statement: the status quo on defense and special teams will no longer be acceptable.

The team, according to multiple league sources, has parted ways with longtime assistant head coach and linebackers coach Joe Vitt, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, defensive assistant/linebackers James Willis, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon and special teams assistant Stan Kwan.

Fans had long been vocal about the need for some new blood among the defensive and special teams assistants, with most believing the linebackers and defensive linemen had failed to reach their potential. That, of course, put Vitt and Johnson in their crosshairs, as they were often blamed for members of their position groups failing to realize their potential.

Of course, the team’s defensive woes have been well publicized. The final straw, however, appears to have been a third straight 7-9 season, one in which the defense and special teams were again among the league’s worst.

This season, New Orleans finished with the 31st-ranked defense, a slight improvement over last season’s 32nd-ranked unit. The best finish for the beleaguered unit over the last three seasons came in 2014 when it finished 28th overall.

Still, Payton has been vocal about his affinity for Allen and repeatedly credited him with the turnaround over the last half of the season. Of course, the head coach also credited the health of several key players, the were several other key pieces lost for the season.

Nevertheless, Allen managed to hold the unit together. Prior to the finale against Atlanta, over the previous seven games, the Saints defense allowed just 324 yards per game, making it the 10th-ranked unit in all of football.

As for Vitt and McMahon, the duo had been by Payton’s side since the head coach took over in New Orleans in 2006. They’ve been long been considered two of his most loyal lieutenants.





Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Following Vitt’s six-game Bountygate suspension in 2012, he returned to serve as the team’s interim head coach while Payton served the entirety of his season-long ban.

Despite years of tumult on the defensive side of the ball, Vitt appeared untouchable, serving five defensive coordinators: Gary Gibbs (2006), Gregg Williams (2007-2011), Steve Spagnuolo (2012), Rob Ryan (2013-2015) and Dennis Allen (2015-2016).

Meanwhile, Johnson served as Denver’s defensive line coach for two seasons before arriving in New Orleans in 2009.

In 2013, Johnson helped lead a resurgent defense that finished fourth in opponent yards per game and scoring defense. Cam Jordan had a career year and was selected to his first Pro Bowl thanks to career-high 12.5 sacks, which was good for fifth in the NFL. Jordan’s two fumble recoveries tied him for sixth in the league.





New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Willis worked alongside Vitt for the past two seasons after spending two seasons as the defensive coordinator/linebackers at Louisiana-Lafayette. Willis, who played seven seasons in the NFL, was also the associate head coach/linebackers coach at Alabama in 2009, helping lead the Crimson Tide to its first national championship under Nick Saban.

Kwan, along with Kevin O’Dea, was one of two special teams assistants this season, working under McMahon. Kwan joined the Saints in 2013 after spending three seasons with the Buffalo Bills in the same role.

(© 2017 WWL)