Saints' Michael Thomas gets custom Mardi Gras cleats for 2018 Pro Bowl

ORLANDO – Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will be donning Mardi Gras-themed cleats during the 2018 Pro Bowl.



Thomas posted the colorful cleats on his social media with the caption, “Straight up out da NOLA.” The cleats are painted purple, gold and green with Mardi Gras beads, Mardi Gras masks, the Bourbon Street sign and a Fleur de Lis along the sides.



He also posted photos of another pair of cleats inspired by the Disney television show The Proud Family, which is one of Thomas' childhood favorite shows. Thomas quoted a line from the theme song of the show as his caption, “You and me will always be tight, Family every single day and night.”



In each of the posts he tagged the designer of the cleats, Dan Gamache of Mache Custom Kicks.



Thomas along with Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were all selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl.



The 2018 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, January 27 at 2 p.m. in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.



