Saints move Sunday night practice to Tulane - open to public

Defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) signs autographs for fans following a practice training camp practice at the Metairie Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have moved Sunday's practice to Tulane's Yulman stadium in an attempt to help accommodate the large crowds that have show interest in the team's training camp sessions.



Sunday's practice (April 6) will start at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Yulman stadium's capacity for the practice will be 7,000.



Gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. and parking will be available on campus in Diboli Garage (on Ben Weiner Drive) and on the campus in non-reserved spots starting at 5:30 p.m.

“A few years ago we had a really good practice at Tulane and it gave our fans an outstanding venue to come out and watch our team practice,” said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. “We’re looking forward to getting out there again Sunday evening and taking advantage of the opportunity to continue to get ready for the upcoming season.”

Player Autographs: Following the practice, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however that autographs are not guaranteed.

Still Photos, Video and cameras/binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are subject to screening.

Rouse’s Fast Pass wristbands will not be honored on Sunday (8/6/2017), instead they will be honored on August 13th at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to the practice, the following items are prohibited:

· Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities.

· Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers.

· Bicycles.

· Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.

· Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices.

· Laser pens.

· Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.).

· Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter.

· Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed).

· Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

· Selfie sticks and video cameras.

· Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices).

· Any other item deemed unacceptable by the New Orleans Saints and Tulane University.

Fans are reminded to please leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

Concessions: Food, beverages and Saints and Tulane merchandise are available for purchase. Drink and food from the outside are not allowed on the premises.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available at Yulman Stadium.

Special Needs: The ADA drop-off for practice is located in front of the James W. Wilson Jr. Center on Ben Weiner Drive and parking is available at the Diboll garage. ADA seating is available in Yulman Stadium upon request.

