Saints' Nick Fairley to miss 2017 season

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that defensive tackle Nick Fairley has been placed on the non-football illness list.
The move means the six-year veteran of the NFL will not play in the 2017 football season.
Fairley joined the Saints last season after being drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2011 and spending a season with the St. Louis Rams. Fairley had career highs with the Saints in 2016 with 6.5 sacks and 43 tackles.
He signed a four-year deal with the black and gold this offseason.
