Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson 'doing well,' will return to work this week

NEW ORLEANS -- Tom Benson will be back at work this week after a health scare this weekend.

According to Saints spokesperson Greg Bensel, Saints and Pelicans Owner Tom Benson spent the night at Ochsner Hospital Sunday night and is doing "very well" as of Monday morning.

"... after experiencing some brief weakness following a very busy weekend that included attending the Saints Hall of Fame induction Friday night, the Pelicans game Saturday night and then the Saints game Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," Bensel said. "He will be home tomorrow (Tuesday) and back in the office later this week."

Bensel added that Benson wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and quoted Benson as saying:



"Gayle and I could not be more proud of our Saints and Pelicans players and hope you join us as we cheer on the Pelicans tonight. We look forward to seeing everyone back in the Superdome this Sunday.”

