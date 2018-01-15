Photo Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS – The coaching staffs of the New Orleans Saints along with the Pittsburgh Steelers have been selected to lead the 2018 Pro Bowl teams, the NFL announced Monday.



Saints coach Sean Payton and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, along with the teams’ coaching staffs, will lead the AFC and NFC teams respectively.



Each conference will also be led by two Legends Captains. Hall of Fame running back La Dainian Tomlinson for will lead the AFC offense and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor will lead the AFC defense.



While three-time Pro Bowl running back Warrick Dunn will lead the NFC offense and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks will lead the NFC defense.



The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 28 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN and simulcast on ABC.



