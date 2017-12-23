Saints Pro Bowl WR Michael Thomas listed as 'questionable' for Falcons game

Photo credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints injury report now includes Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Though he wasn't on the injury report all week long, Thomas was officially listed as 'questionable' with a 'hamstring injury.'

It is not certain when the injury occurred and the Saints aren't likely to shed much light on it.

The team already announced this week that safety Kenny Vaccaro and linebacker A.J. Klein were put on injured reserve.

The team is expected to have receiver Tedd Ginn back for this game. The team essentially played the first meeting with the Falcons without running back Alvin Kamara who was injured early on and missed the majority of the game.

