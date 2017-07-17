Saints release 2017 training camp schedule

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (left) watches a passing drill during a morning training camp practice at the team training facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints are bringing training camp back to Metairie this off-season and will have 11 practices open to fans.

Training camp begins on Wednesday, July 26, when players will report for physicals, meetings and strength tests. The first practice open to fans will be on July 29, which will also be the first practice with pads.

Practices open to fans will be held on July 29, July 30, July 31, Aug. 2, Aug. 5, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 14 and Aug. 24.

The Aug. 24 practice will be a joint training sessions with the Houston Texans.

According to the announcement sent out by the team, fans will need to claim a FREE ticket to attend. Those will be available for fans to claim starting on July 18 for season ticket holders, July 19 for people on the season tickets wait list and July 20 for the general public.

For more information, visit the Saints website

Parking Information: Parking at practices is free based on availability. Public parking is available in parking lots close to the team facility off of Airline Drive in Metairie for practices. For the practices on July 29-30, Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13 and on Aug. 24, the entrance at the corner of Elise Drive and Airline Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic and fans will enter to park at the West entrance to New Orleans Baby Cakes Stadium on Airline Drive. Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight.

Fan Fest Practice Days: On July 29 and 30, Aug. 5 and 6, Aug. 12 and 13 and on Aug. 24 from 8:00-11:30 a.m., the Saints will host Fan Fest adjacent to the practice fields for ticketed fans. Offerings will include interactive Saints and New Orleans Pelicans-themed fan experiences, concession offerings and merchandise booths offering the newest Saints gear.

Practice Updates and Special Events: Once training camp begins, media and fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com via Twitter (@Saints), on Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints) and email to all registered attendees. Please note that, in the event of inclement weather (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public. Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the football operations staff.

Player Autographs: Following each practice, Saints players will sign autographs for fans. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time and other circumstances permit. Please note, however, that autographs are not guaranteed nor are any specific players guaranteed to sign autographs.

Still Photos, Video and cameras/binoculars: Fans are welcome to take photos of the players during training camp. However, video is prohibited. Saints staff may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses more than six inches long will be permitted. Binocular cases and camera bags are subject to screening.

Hand-Wanding/Prohibited Items: Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be checked via hand-wanding and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon, the following items are prohibited:

· Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities.

· Backpacks, duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

· Bicycles

· Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.

· Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

· Laser pens

· Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

· Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter

· Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed).

· Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.

· Selfie sticks and video cameras

· Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices).

· Any other item deemed unacceptable by New Orleans Saints management.

Fans are reminded to please leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

Concessions: Food, beverages and merchandise featuring the newest Saints gear are available for purchase.

Restrooms: Restrooms are available.

Special Needs: Visitors with special needs should see a Saints representative for appropriate assistance. The ADA drop-off site is in front of the main entrance gate for practice. On the dates where the Fan Fest is active, the ADA drop off location is across from the Saints Business Lot directly in front of the Saints Office Building. A viewing area is available for our disabled fans.

No Smoking: The New Orleans Saints Practice Facility is a smoke-free facility and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds.

© 2017 WWL-TV