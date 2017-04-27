Saints second draft pick: Ryan Ramczyk

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk speaks to the media during the 2017 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Here's Sports Director Doug Mouton's analysis of the second pick for the Saints:

The Saints have made their second pick of the ’17 draft: offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

It’s not a sexy pick. This team had a need on the offensive line though. They had five players they could count on, so the Saints need depth. But with the options available at the time, not a bad pick.

Mike Detillier picked him as the best offensive tackle of the draft. Twenty-sixth best player overall, so it was a good value pick.

The first pick, everything that needed to happen for the Saints did. With the 32nd pick, it was just the opposite.

Right before the Saints came on the clock, the two guys you know they had their eye on, went to the two picks before the Saints. That left the team looking for value.

Friday the Saints will have the tenth pick in the second round. They also have the 12th and 39th pick in the third round.

