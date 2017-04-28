Saints select ball-hawking safety in 2nd round

Marcus Williams, safety from Utah at the Combine. (Photo: Brian Spurlock / USA Today)

NEW ORLEANS – Secondary has been the primary area of concentration for the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft and that continued into the second round as they chose two-time All-Pac-12 safety Marcus Williams with the 42nd overall pick.

That comes after selecting Marshon Lattimore with the 11th overall pick in the first round.



“I know people are like, ‘safety? Why are we getting another safety,’” said WWL-TV sports anchor Leslie Spoon. “Safety is a smart move, because Byrd is gone and you got Vaccaro and Bell, who had a good rookie year, but the Saints play a lot of three-safety sets, so it’s a smart move.”



Williams had 11 interceptions and 19 passes defensed in his career with the Utes.



“I’m that guy that wants to take the ball away,” said Williams via conference call. “Up in the box, back in the post, I feel like I can do it.”

