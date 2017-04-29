Saints select talented, but troubled pass rusher in 6th round

Oct 17, 2015; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad (8) lines up at the line of scrimmage against Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Sun Life Stadium. Miami won 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints may have made their final selection of the 2017 NFL draft by selecting Al-Quadin Muhammad from Miami.

Muhammad is a talented pass rusher with off-field issues that kept him from going higher. According to NFL.com, Muhammad was suspended for the 2014 season after being part of an altercation during the team's spring game. He was later dismissed from the program after an NCAA investigation showed he received "illicit benefits from a luxury car rental company."

While on the field, Muhammad showed promise. In 2015 he made 54 tackles and led the team with 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He attempted to transfer schools in 2016 to continue his college career, but was unsuccessful.

© 2017 WWL-TV