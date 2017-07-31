Saints snap problems continue at training camp day 5

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) stops New Orleans Saints running back Trey Edmunds (33) during training camp Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Sports Performance Center in Metairie. (Scott Threlkeld / The Advocate) (Photo: Scott Threlkeld, Custom)

PAIR OF CORNERBACKS SIDELINED

There was no sign of cornerback Delvin Breaux on the field today. Breaux practiced all four previous days of camp. Also, first round pick Marshon Lattimore was slow to get up after a 1-on-1 drill with receiver Michael Thomas. Lattimore limped to the sidelines and though he later participated in the first few plays of “live” action, the Ohio State product left the field shortly after and didn’t return.

KLEIN SOLID AT THE “SAM” SPOT

Linebacker A.J. Klein had a great day, which included a deflected pass from Drew Brees in the live portion of drills and a big hit on Alvin Kamara during 1-on-1 drills.

SNAP PROBLEMS CONTINUE

Center Jack Allen continues to struggle with shotgun snaps. He had a pair of poor attempts today, along with several others through the first few days of camp. Allen is taking a large number of snaps with Max Unger out of action.

KIKAHA GETTING REPS WITH FIRST-TEAM

Despite three recent torn ACL’s, Hau’oli Kikaha got a number of snaps with the starters in live action opposite Cam Jordan. Kikaha had a sack yesterday, and a pair of would-be sacks today, beating Khalif Barnes around the edge.



MUHAMMAD MAKING PLAYS ON D-LINE

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad had a sack and a tackle for loss this morning. The Saints are still figuring out how to handle who’ll play opposite Cam Jordan, and Muhammad didn’t hurt his chances today.

TIGHT ENDS PERFORM WELL IN 1-ON-1 DRILLS

Tight ends Josh Hill and Coby Fleener both had deep catches in the 1-on-1 portion, and Michael Ho’owanauanui also had a couple of grabs.

RECEIVER DEPTH A HUGE STRENGTH FOR SAINTS

Not that it needs this with Drew Brees under center, but this team has an embarrassment of riches at the receiver position. If Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman, Ted Ginn Jr., Tommylee Lewis, and Corey Fuller are your top six, that’s a pretty impressive list with how these guys have looked so far.

OFFENSE VS. DEFENSE FACE OFF; RESULT: A PUSH

The final three plays of the day pitted the first team offense against the first-team defense in a live action 3rd down simulation with the winner getting to skip conditioning after practice. First, Michael Thomas beat P.J. Williams over the middle to get the first down. On the second play, safety Kenny Vaccaro laid a huge hit on Josh Hill to break up Brees’ pass. On the final play, Brees found Brandon Coleman who ran toward the sideline. Safety Vonn Bell chose to casually tackle Coleman out of bounds to avoid injury, but Coleman brushed him aside and streaked toward the end zone. However, Sean Payton and the coaches couldn’t tell whether Coleman would have gotten the first down. Payton said afterwards, “The ruling was a push….I’m the one who has to run.”

© 2017 WWL-TV