Saints' Snead Signs Tender, Mauti Returns, 4 Players Placed on PUP List

The Saints made a couple of roster moves Monday, three days before training camp begins.

Wide receiver Willie Snead signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, which will earn him $615,000 for the 2017 season. Snead has hoped to sign a long-term deal with the club, but the Saints may want to let the 24-year old play out this season and re-visit their options afterward.

The one-year deal at least gives Snead some injury insurance as he takes the field during training camp.

In addition, linebacker and Mandeville native Michael Mauti is back with the team, signing a one-year deal Monday after battling ulcerative colitis and undergoing several surgeries in the last year.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, center Max Unger, center/guard Senio Kelemete, and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe will all be missing from practice this Thursday after being placed on the pre-season Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. However, they can re-join the team on the practice field at any point during training camp. That’s unlikely for Armstead, who’s expected to miss at least half the season, as well as Unger who is expected back closer to Week One of the regular season.

