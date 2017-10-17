Saints soar in national NFL rankings

Saints fan Larry Rolling holds up a sign following a win against the Detroit Lions in a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Lions 52-38. Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with three straight double-digit victories and the team's recent success hasn't gone unnoticed, even if few are believers just yet.



While not as popular or widely-followed as college football rankings, most major sports networks and web sites do power rankings and the Saints, once near the very bottom of the league after an 0-2 start, are steadily climbing.



A survey of this week's rankings see the Saints as high as number 10.



NFL.com: Saints #10, up from 15 New Orleans is the one team in the NFL that literally no one who covers the sport seems to be paying attention to, but the Saints have won three in a row with a defense that at least makes plays now.

ESPN.com: Saints #14, up from 22 The Saints have won three straight, and their next two games will presumably be against the Brett Hundley-led Packers and Mitchell Trubisky-led Bears.

CBSsports.com: Saints #11, up from 17 They've won three consecutive games to become a factor in the NFC South.

USAToday.com: Saints #11, up from 17 The New Orleans defense SCORED three touchdowns in Week 6. Eighteen of the 28 offenses in action during Week 6 couldn't make similar claim.

Yahoo!Sports: Saints #13, up from 19 There might be no better example of an NFL team taking a U-turn out of nowhere and changing who it is.

Sports Illustrated: Saints #14, last week 20

