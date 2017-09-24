Saints statement: ‘comments by the President disappointing and inappropriate'

saints-generic.jpg (Photo: WWL)

After President Donald Trump's tweets on the kneeling during the National Anthem, the Saints organization issued a statement Sunday less than an hour before kickoff in Charlotte.

"Our organization takes great pride in equality and inclusion and find the comments by the President disappointing and inappropriate relative to our players on this issue," the statement read.

Saints statement pic.twitter.com/E6qNlciZSO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2017

The statement, released on Twitter, also acknowledged owner Tom Benson's military service and said he believes players should be allowed to express their feelings.

The statement was also released on behalf of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans organization, who Benson also owns.

Earlier in the day Jaguars players locked arms during the National Anthem prior to the start of the team's third regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens in London Sunday. Several of them kneeled with their arms locked. It was the first NFL since President Trump's tweets, denouncing kneeling during the National Anthem.

