Saints Sunday: Brees lets loose on offensive line after practice sack

Drew Brees (9) during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Eyewitness Sports' Leslie Spoon had these observations from the Saints training camp Sunday:

- Josh LeRibeus was back and took 1st team reps at center. At one point during team drills he snapped it really high. Drew Brees had to really make a play to get the snap and by that point, A. J. Klein had come through to sack him. Brees spiked his helmet and started screaming at his offensive line. I've never seen Brees lose it like that - especially not when fans were around.

- The Saints practiced in full pads, a very hot day in Metairie with no cloud coverage.

- Arthur Maulet returned to practice for the first time since leaving the field on Monday, however he wore a red jersey (no contact). Daniel Lasco had on a regular jersey after wearing a red one Saturday.

- Travaris Cadet and Marshon Lattimore were off to the side working with trainers.

- Delvin Breaux still not at practice, Stephone Anthony also missing today. Nate Stupar missed due to the birth of his daughter, Maddison Marie.

- Michael Thomas had a standout day, everything he did was a highlight. He showed his dominance during 1-on-1 drills, in 7-on-7 he makes the catch, Vonn Bell there to defend him and Thomas kept cutting and juking, making Bell miss every time. He made it to the endzone and spiked the ball as hard as he could. Then he had a great catch on Erik Harris during team work. There were a lot of spikes by Thomas -- his hashtag is "can't guard Mike" -- no one could Sunday.

- When asked what sets Thomas apart, Ted Ginn said: "his heart, his passion, you can't tell him he's not the guy and that's what you want."

-Track Olympian Carl Lewis was at practice, Sean Payton said he was a guest and would be speaking to the team. We asked Ginn, who's known for his speed, if he'd race Lewis: "Not at all... but I probably got him, but I'm going to let him live".

- A.J. Klein had several pass break ups today, he's solid in coverage.

