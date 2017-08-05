Saints training camp - day 9 notes

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Created: 2017-07-29T10:37:26 Restrictions)

-The big winner Saturday: the heat. It was probably the most oppressively hot and humid practice of training camp so far. Sean Payton said afterwards, several players were forced to leave practice for cramping/dehydration reasons.

-Adrian Peterson and Zach Strief got the veterans day off. In an attempt to not overwork his more experienced players in the heat, he’s giving regularly schedule days off. Peterson and Strief got the first day off together, Saturday was their second time not practicing with the team.

-Cornerbacks Delvin Breaux and Marshon Lattimore continue to battle injuries and are not participating. The health of his cornerbacks was a MAJOR problem for Sean Payton and the Saints last year. Second year men Ken Crawley and De’Vante Harris both appear to have taken steps forward in their development, but the absence of Breaux and Lattimore will be concerning if it stretches past the second preseason game.

-High snaps continue to be a problem when the Saints line up in shotgun formation. Starting Center Max Unger is not expected back in action until at least the third preseason game. For now, the starter is Josh LeRibeus, who Payton praised this week. But shotguns snaps have been a major issue for LeRibeus. In team drill Saturday, Drew Brees was forced to handle multiple high snaps.

-In team drills, Cam Jordan and Alex Okafor recorded sacks. Jordan continues to excel, but finding pass rushers to go with him is a major focus in camp. The one sack from Okafor is encouraging, and Hau’oli Kikaha is making strides in his recovery from knee surgery, but the Saints NEED more from everyone, but no one has consistently stepped up yet.

-In a goal line drill, good hitting from running back Darius Victor and linebacker Jonathan Walton. They crashed hard twice, Victor won one battle, Walton won the other.

© 2017 WWL-TV