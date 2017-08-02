Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during training camp at New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Training Camp Observations 8/2

-Following an off-day, the Saints return to work in shells.

-Delvin Breaux at practice, wasn't dressed out

-1st round pick Marshon Lattimore wasn't at practice at all after leaving practice Monday with an injury. Sean Payton said it wasn't his hamstring, he tweaked a knee, shouldn't be out long.

-Defense back in black jerseys and they won the day.

-Max Unger walking on the sideline early in practice, looks like he's getting healthy. Senio Kelemete was activated off the PUP list. Although wasn't working at center. Some bad snaps at center again today.

-Rajon Rondo was at practice today watching with his kids in one of the endzones.

-Adam Bighill had 2 PBU's in linebacker vs. running back drills. Bighill is opposite his name, just 5'10", 230 pounds out of Central Washington. Sean Payton said, "he's had a lot of production, anxious to see how he does in the kicking game, obviously size deficient..."

-Coby Fleener was not at practice today.

-The play of the day was Ken Crawley with a huge interception in team drills (intended for Kamara). Brees went 0-for-4 during that period. Defense definitely won the day. They also won the last period - so offense had to run.

-Adrian Peterson continues to win when the team's running sprints. That's why he's a future Hall of Famer. Does everything at 110%.

-Part of "Make a Wish Foundation": Jetty Huish was a "trainer" for the day, following Saints head trainer Scottie Patton around all day. Jetty is from Sacramento, but grew up a Saints fan. Why? He says because when he was young he started watching the Saints -- because they were the same color as Batman. His favorite player is Drew Brees - that was his highlight of the day, playing catch with Brees. He enjoyed giving the players water at water breaks. And he said he hopes the Saints beat the Browns in the preseason opener -- that if they don't it's all downhill from there.

