Saints training camp observations for Tuesday, Aug. 16

Delvin Breaux at training camp. Photo: Derek Hingle / USA Today Sports

METAIRIE -- Sports Director Doug Mouton weighs in on today's Saints practice.

Team doctors out after Breaux's misdiagnosis

Sean Payton confirmed medical staff changes in the wake of the Delvin Breaux misdiagnosis. Payton answered at least ten questions about Breaux and how the situation played out. He said he held a team meeting to explain what happened.

Breaux’s injury was initially considered minor, and Payton grew frustrated with his inability to get back on the field. A second opinion revealed a fractured fibula, and medical staff changes were made. Breaux is now expected to miss roughly six weeks.

Marshon Lattimore looks good in return to practice

Rookie 1st Round Pick Marshon Lattimore was not only back on the field, but appeared to be running at full speed. Sean Payton said, the Saints expect to have Lattimore participate in practices in Los Angeles and in the game Sunday night. Payton said Lattimore would be listed as “limited”, only because he’s still working his way back into the full rotation. But bottom line, Lattimore looked smooth and fluid Wednesday.

Los Angeles training schedule

Payton said the practice against the Chargers Thursday will be in full pads. Friday will be in shells. Saturday will be a walk-through.

Top plays of the day

Among the plays of the day in team drills, Drew Brees hit Willie Snead with a nice back shoulder throw in front of Ken Crawley.

hit with a nice back shoulder throw in front of Ken Crawley. New Wide Receiver De’Quan Hampton made a terrific play on a pass from Garrett Grayson .

made a terrific play on a pass from . Linebacker Adam Bighill completely laid out to break up a pass from Ryan Nassib to Alvin Kamara.

