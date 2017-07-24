Saints training camp tickets are going fast; here's how to get yours

Saints running back Adrian Peterson (28) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE -- Tickets for Saints Training Camp are going fast, but fans haven't missed their chance to see the Black & Gold yet.

According to the Saints, there are no tickets left for the Saturday, July 29 practice. They did say that a "very limited" number of tickets remain for this Sunday, July 30, though.

Tickets are free, but fans must register on the Saints website before hand. Tickets are given out on a first come, first serve basis. To claim yours, visit the Saints' website here.

Tickets are limited to four per individual registrant. Fans with questions can contact the Saints ticket office at (504) 731-1700. Gates will open to the public 50 minutes prior to each practice. Limited bleacher seating is available. Standing room along the fence line is also available.

Practices open to fans will be held on July 29, July 30, July 31, Aug. 2, Aug. 5, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 14 and Aug. 24.

The Aug. 24 practice will be a joint training sessions with the Houston Texans.

