Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some of the observations of Sports Director Doug Mouton from Thursday's joint practice with the Houston Texans.

- Both Saints 1st Round Picks, Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Left Tackle Ryan Ramczyk both left Thursday’s practice with apparent injuries. Sean Payton was asked about it afterwards, he said, “I’m sure they’ll bounce back and hopefully be ready Saturday.”

- The Saints waived former Tulane Wide Receiver Xavier Rush.

- Drew Brees said he DOES expect to play in Saturday night’s preseason game against Houston. Adrian Peterson said, he doesn’t know yet if he’ll play. Neither played in the Saints first two preseason games.

- Play of the Day in 7 -on- 7’s: Drew Brees hit Adrian Peterson 30 yards downfield on the wheel route. Benardrick McKinney had pretty good coverage for the Texans, but it was a perfect pass and a nice catch at the front pylon.

- In team drills, I thought overall it was pretty even between the Saints and Texans, both defenses had their moments.

- The Texans Jadeveon Clowney made his presence felt on back to back plays during the team period. Clowney was very good Thursday.

- Saints Cornerback Sterling Moore had a terrific day against the Texans. While Ken Crawley and De’Vante Harris have gotten the headlines, Moore has quietly had a very solid camp.

- In the two minute team drill at the end of practice, Drew Brees hit Mike Thomas on a big play.

- The Saints best period of the day Thursday was in two minute defense. Twice, the Saints stopped Houston, one of those was on a Vonn Bell interception.

- Sean Payton said the Saints and Texans will practice against each other Friday inside the Superdome, but in a very controlled way. He said, they’d work on things like onside kicks.

