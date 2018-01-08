Dancing Sean Payton may be highlight of Saints' win

WWL
Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 7:41 AM. CST January 08, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - What do you do after defeating the Panthers for the third time this season? Grab a broom and bust a move!

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara shared video of the locker room celebration moments after the victory.

Even Drew Brees got in on the party.

The Saints breathed a sigh of relief after the Panthers ran six plays inside the Saints' 34-yard line over the final, frenetic 58 seconds of their NFC Wild Card playoff game. 

Up next: the Saints will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings for the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

© 2018 WWL-TV


