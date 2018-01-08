Dancing Sean Payton may be highlight of Saints' win

NEW ORLEANS - What do you do after defeating the Panthers for the third time this season? Grab a broom and bust a move!
New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara shared video of the locker room celebration moments after the victory.
Sean Payton was hype 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2018
(via @A_kamara6) pic.twitter.com/tWyWqIRv3u
Saints win ! Coach p 🔥🔥🔥 next round of playoff @Saints #saints #playoff2017 #whodat #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/hEifpSqgEA— Alex Jenkins (@AlexJenkins15) January 8, 2018
Even Drew Brees got in on the party.
The Saints breathed a sigh of relief after the Panthers ran six plays inside the Saints' 34-yard line over the final, frenetic 58 seconds of their NFC Wild Card playoff game.
Up next: the Saints will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings for the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
