Dancing Sean Payton may be highlight of Saints' win

Jan 7, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts as his team warms up before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS - What do you do after defeating the Panthers for the third time this season? Grab a broom and bust a move!

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara shared video of the locker room celebration moments after the victory.

Even Drew Brees got in on the party.

The Saints breathed a sigh of relief after the Panthers ran six plays inside the Saints' 34-yard line over the final, frenetic 58 seconds of their NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Up next: the Saints will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings for the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

© 2018 WWL-TV