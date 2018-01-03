Seven Saints limited at practice ahead of playoff game

Photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports



NEW ORLEANS – Seven Saints players were listed as limited at practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.



Full injury report below:



Limited Practice

DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle)

T Terron Armstead (thigh)

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)

TE Josh Hill (shoulder)

CB Justin Hardee (foot)

G Senio Kelemete (knee)

TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion)



The Saints are coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve as they finished out their regular season. The Saints are still the NFC South Division Champions despite the 24-31 loss.



The team now faces the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



