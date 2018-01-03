WWL
Seven Saints limited at practice ahead of playoff game

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:20 PM. CST January 03, 2018


NEW ORLEANS – Seven Saints players were listed as limited at practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report. 

Full injury report below: 

Limited Practice
DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle)
T Terron Armstead (thigh)
WR Michael Thomas (hamstring)
TE Josh Hill (shoulder)
CB Justin Hardee (foot)
G Senio Kelemete (knee)
TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion)

The Saints are coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve as they finished out their regular season. The Saints are still the NFC South Division Champions despite the 24-31 loss. 

The team now faces the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 
 

