MINNEAPOLIS - From the high stakes to the low temperatures, Sunday's Vikings-Saints game will be one to remember.

"This is not your average tailgate," said KARE 11 Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Not average for a lot of reasons starting with the weather, which is expected to be cold and snowy.

"Wind chills will be a factor all day long and we're also going to have some snow Sunday," Sundgaard said.

An inch or two of snow on top of already slick roads could mean tough travel, especially for thousands of fans downtown for the sold-out game.

"If there are a lot of people heading to that area and leaving, roads are probably not going to be ideal," Sundgaard added.

That's nothing to cheer about, but it won't stop tailgaters. An email sent last week gave notice that the Purple and Gold lots near U.S. Bank Stadium are closed for Vikings playoff games. That means fans who normally use those spots will now move to new locations. That policy will expand for Super Bowl to include all the lots, meaning there will be no tailgating around the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

The message? Plan ahead, pack heavy.

