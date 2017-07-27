Stephone Anthony shines in debut on weak-side

Saints linebacker Stephone Anthony (50) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE - Former first round pick Stephone Anthony opened his third Saints training camp with a CHANCE to play a major role in the team's defense. Anthony is working, primarily, at the “Will”, or weak side linebacker position. “I want to see Steph over there on the weak side for a good period of time,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said after the team’s first practice Thursday. “I thought in today’s practice, he was pretty good there.”

Anthony became an afterthought in year two in New Orleans. He was unable to earn playing time on the NFL’s worst defense, playing just 13 percent of the Saints defensive snaps in 2016. Payton praised the work he’s done in the offseason and added, ““I’m anxious to see him get back out there, and I’m expecting him to do well.”

Anthony’s skillset, according to Payton, is perfectly suited to the weak side, “He can run and hit, and when you play over there on that weak side, that’s the first job description.”

Many believe, the former Clemson Tiger is on the bubble, and may not even make the Saints final roster, but his coach said Thursday, he’s off to a good start at camp, “I thought he handled it real well today,” Payton said.

