Super Bowl team members Nicks, Vilma into Saints Hall of Fame

METAIRIE - Two players who were key cogs in the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl run in the 2009 season and a long-time and well respected member of the organization were announced as members of the Saints Hall of Fame class for 2017, it was announced Tuesday.



Carl Nicks, who helped anchor an offensive line that opened holes for Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas and who helped protect Quarterback Drew Brees; and linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who was a captain on the 2009 team were named to the hall by the media.



Jay Romig, who has been with the Saints for 41 years, was named recipient of the 'Fleur de Lis' Award, given annually to someone who has made extraordinary contributions to the organization.

Nicks was selected in the 2008 draft and was part of an offensive line that was given a great deal of credit for the team's Super Bowl run. He started all 16 games that season, as well as the three postseason contests.



Nicks was part of the Saints All-50th team in 2016.

"I didn't cry when we won the Super Bowl, so I'm not going to cry today," said Nicks about his induction. "I was part of something special here."

Vilma was also honored as part of the All-50th club. He was obtained by trade in the 2008 offseason. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010.

"That was probably the first time I was speechless," he said.

Romig started with the club in 1977 as an assistant athletic trainer, eventually taking over the team's information technology department.

