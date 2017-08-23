Ted Ginn returns to practice, Coach says Stephone Anthony will be back soon

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) makes a catch during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at the Sports Performance Center in Metairie. (Photo: Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

METAIRIE -- The Saints returned to their training facility in Metairie today for a short two hour practice before they begin training with the Houston Texans. Here are some of sports reporter Leslie Spoons observations from the day.



-The Saints had a short, two hour practice following two days off. The team was in helmets and shoulder pads and worked out inside.

-Max Unger was moved off the PUP List, he did practice today.

-Travaris Cadet and Travin Dural were both in red, non-contact jerseys.

-At the start of practice, the defense huddled around a new player #34 and watched him do up-downs. Turns out he was DB Elijah Mitchell who played at Nevada. The undrafted rookie was signed in place of center Jack Allen - who was waived with an injury designation.

-Ted Ginn Jr. was back dressed out today after missing practice all last week and not playing against the Chargers. He dropped a ball during the "routes on air" portion of the practice. Receivers Coach Curtis Johnson fussed at him saying,"don't start that now".

-Also missing from practice: Stephone Anthony, who has missed over a week including the team's trip to California. Sean Payton said he doesn't think it will be too long until he returns for whatever undisclosed injury he's missed time for.

-Other big absences of notice: DE Alex Okafor and CB Sterling Moore were not at practice.

- Wil Lutz was a perfect 8/8 on the kicking portion of practice, including making a 53-yarder.

-Early on during the skeleton portion of practice (so no pass rush at all) Brees was having a hard time finding an open receiver.

-Adrian Peterson hasn't played in the preseason since 2013 and we may not see him play in either of the Saints final preseason game, but I can tell you he still "has it". Hes still got a burst of speed and can make quick cuts. Even when the play is whistled dead he's sprinting full speed for the endzone.

-Garrett Grayson was still taking 3rd team reps in practice, even though he did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers-Ryan Nassib took all the snaps after Chase Daniel subbed out. I don't find that completely unusual. Grayson will probably get all of the "extra reps" in this week's game while Nassib watches from the sidelines.

-TommyLee Lewis continues to stand out in the team portion of practice. Today he had two great catches against the first string defense. It would be hard for the Saints to cut him after his productive August.

