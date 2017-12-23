The NFL match up with the most at stake this weekend? Saints-Falcons, of course

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's most exciting divisional race could come into focus or be sent into further entropy on Sunday.

With a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and a loss by the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints would claim the NFC South for the first time since 2011. But Atlanta is fighting for its own playoff life, as a fifth consecutive victory in the series would seal a postseason berth for the Falcons and set up a thrilling Week 17 scramble among three teams for the divisional crown.

For the Saints to avenge an earlier 20-17 overtime loss in Week 14, they will have to rediscover their offensive spark while ratcheting up their defensive performance.

Alvin Kamara's availability for New Orleans could make the difference, which never fully recovered from losing the rookie running back to a concussion in the first quarter of the previous contest. With Kamara sidelined, fellow Pro Bowl selection Mark Ingram had just 49 yards on 12 carries as the Saints became uncharacteristically one-dimensional.

