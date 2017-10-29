Tom Benson arrives at court. (Photo: Katie Moore)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson was hospitalized for precautionary reasons after he felt weak following the Saints game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said that Benson had a busy weekend with the Saints’ Hall of Fame event, the Pelicans game on Saturday and then the Saints game on Sunday.

Bensel said Benson was “a little weak and worn out," but is "fine."

Benson is “heading to get checked out then home for rest, but all good” Bensel said.

