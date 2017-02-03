Tom Benson, spurned heirs, reach settlement

Tom Benson arrives at court. (Photo: Katie Moore)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and trustees for his estranged heirs have ironed out legal and structural sticking points of a settlement that has been in the works since last June, avoiding a federal trial that was scheduled to begin on Monday. A statement from the Saints and Pelicans organizations characterized the settlement as final, saying that "now all lawsuits are either final or dismissed."

Attorneys said Friday the parties had reached the confidential agreement, which allows Benson to avoid the likelihood that proprietary financial information sensitive to the NFL and NBA would become public record in court.

The 89-year-old Benson and the trustees had already agreed on the framework of a settlement removing shares of the pro teams from trusts set up for Benson's daughter, Renee, and her two children, Rita and Ryan LeBlanc. However, the sides still had to mutually accept technical details regarding how settlement payments would be made and guaranteed.

"From the beginning of this lengthy legal process, our sole objective has been to ensure that any exchanged assets were of fair and equal value. We believe this settlement does just that, and are pleased with this ultimate outcome," said a statement issued by Bobby Rosenthal and Mary Rowe, Trustees for Rita Benson LeBlanc, Ryan LeBlanc and Renee Benson.

“This has been a long and difficult time and we are pleased this is behind us,” said New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans Owner Tom Benson. “We have many great projects ahead and look forward to them. In addition, we continue to strive for our number one goal and that is winning championships in football and basketball.”

Staff and wire reports