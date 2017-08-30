UPDATE: Saints vs Ravens still on schedule at the Superdome

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Created: 2017-07-29T10:37:26 Restrictions)

NEW ORLEANS -- After conflicting reports, the Saints and Ravens game is still on in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Thursday night.

Reports that the game may be moved due to Tropical Storm Harvey came Wednesday morning from ESPN's Adam Schefter as Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in southwest Louisiana.

There are now discussions about whether to play Thursday night's Ravens-Saints game in New Orleans due to Harvey, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

However, Greg Bensel, the Senior VP of Communications and Broadcasting of the Saints tweeted just before noon that the game would go on as scheduled.

Saints vs Ravens is on as scheduled Thursday night @MBSuperdome at 7 pm — Greg Bensel (@GregBensel) August 30, 2017

Locally, meteorologists say we may see heavy rain that could cause some street flooding, but on Thursday the threat should be diminishing.

"We will gradually see an end to the widespread rain and return to more scattered showers and storms," WWL-TV Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum said. "Thursday will be mostly cloudy with those scattered showers and storms as a few bands of rain stream over us into the center of Harvey as it sits over Northern Mississippi. We will see some peaks of welcome sunshine! It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s."

The preseason game between the Texans and the Cowboys was cancelled earlier that morning, according to our partners at WFAA in Dallas.

